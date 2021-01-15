iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.