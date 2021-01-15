iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 6,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

