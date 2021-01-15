iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. 123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.