iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.11 and last traded at $158.32. Approximately 7,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

