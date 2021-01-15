iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Down 1.6%

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.79. 22,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 59,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

