iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

