iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.70. 2,543 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) by 461.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares International Preferred Stock ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

