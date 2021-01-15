iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,725,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.