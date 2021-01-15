iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

