iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,786 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.