iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,886 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

