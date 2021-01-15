iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $54.35. 53,484,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,414,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

