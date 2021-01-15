iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.35. 58,326,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,414,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

