iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.81. Approximately 147,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMGF. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 85,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,881,000.

