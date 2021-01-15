iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 14,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

