iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $33.72. 14,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

