iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $85.03. Approximately 1,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 235.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter.

