iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 159,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

