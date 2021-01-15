iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.71. 2,222,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,496. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.