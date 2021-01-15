iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $216.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

