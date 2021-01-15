iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. 50,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,674. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

