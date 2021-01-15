iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

