iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.80. 2,932,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

