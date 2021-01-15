iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.75. 35,930,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,070,621. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

