iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 3,230,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

