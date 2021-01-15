iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.98. 1,358,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

