iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,604. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

