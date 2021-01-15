iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 22.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 586,716 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,011. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

