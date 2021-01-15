iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

