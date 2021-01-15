iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 638,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,406. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

