iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.92. 757,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,068. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

