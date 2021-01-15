iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $254.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

