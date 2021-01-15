Italo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $809.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Italo has a market cap of $27,735.21 and $809.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

