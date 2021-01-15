iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.36

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

