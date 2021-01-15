Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of IVPAF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 75,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,365. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

