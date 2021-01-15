IZE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,980.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. IZE has a market cap of $977.44 million and approximately $50,980.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IZE has traded 95.6% higher against the US dollar. One IZE token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00040011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064354 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00250026 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.31 or 0.91060794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00060592 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.