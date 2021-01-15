Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $98,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $76,165,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,408,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.