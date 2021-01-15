James Hambro & Partners Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

