Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $919,690.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00109839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00241075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058234 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

