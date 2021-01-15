Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.27. Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.