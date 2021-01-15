JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.4 days.

JCDecaux stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

