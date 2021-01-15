Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

CARR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 61,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

