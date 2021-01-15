Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.
CARR stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 61,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.