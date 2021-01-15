Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLT opened at $267.68 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

