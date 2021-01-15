Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

GDOT opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $276,361.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,710 shares of company stock worth $46,549,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Green Dot by 420.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 135,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 123.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 158.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

