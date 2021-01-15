Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Hold

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $2,478,005. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.