Jefferies Financial Group Raises The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $100.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

TKR stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,418. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Timken by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in The Timken by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in The Timken by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 478,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,930,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

