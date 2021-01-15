Jefferies Financial Group Raises Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $250.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Watsco stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

