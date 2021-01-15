Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

PYPL traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.76. 253,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.