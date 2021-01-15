Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Public Storage’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.40.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,715,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

