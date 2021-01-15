Jeffrey Brown Buys 15,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Jeffrey Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

NYSE:USAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 412,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,099. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 13.68%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

